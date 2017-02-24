NHL roundup: recap, scores, notes for every game played on February 23
The Nashville Predators' right winger registered his second straight hat trick, lifting his team to a 4-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Predators, while Roman Josi and Ryan Johansen each bagged two assists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC