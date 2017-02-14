Los Angeles Kings Being Mentioned in Matt Duchene Rumors

I always tell myself to approach the trade deadline with tempered expectations, just because the disappointment of not making a heralded move is so deflating, especially when a team has specific needs to address. However, with the Colorado Avalanche potentially conducting a fire sale and the Los Angeles Kings in need of a scoring forward, my imagination is running wild with the possibility that Matt Duchene could be sent to Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rink Royalty.