Lightning 4 mins ago 12:15 a.m.Drouin scores in OT as Lightning beat Avalanche 3-2

Drouin scores in OT as Lightning beat Avalanche 3-2

Jonathan Drouin stole the puck and scored 2:27 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Sunday night. Drouin swiped the puck from forward Matt Nieto deep in Avalanche territory and backhanded the game-winner past Calvin Pickard.

