Landeskog leads Avalanche to a 5-3 home victory over the Sabres
Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and an assist, and Jeremy Smith made 34 saves for his first NHL victory in goal as the Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 at the Pepsi Center, on a night where defenseman Erik Johnson made his return to the lineup for the first time in nearly three months. Throwing their drink in the face of tradition, the Avalanche wasted no time getting on the scoreboard tonight.
