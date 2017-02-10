Islanders vs. Avalanche Preview/Game Thread: Angling for that home rebound
After being shutout Saturday afternoon in Ottawa, the New York Islanders return home Sunday to host the Colorado Avalanche with a few different looks in their forward lines. Cal Clutterbuck and Travis Hamonic remain out with injuries , and the blueline stays the same, but Stephen Gionta will slot into the lineup for center Alan Quine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lighthouse Hockey.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC