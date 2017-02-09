Hornqvist, Murray lead Penguins to 4-...

Hornqvist, Murray lead Penguins to 4-1 win over Avalanche

Patric Hornqvist scored twice in a game in which Crosby was held in check, and Matthew Murray made 27 saves as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night. Crosby remained stuck on 998 career points.

