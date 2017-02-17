High School Principal Found Guilty Of Assault
High School Principal Found Guilty Of Assault D'Evelyn High School Principal Tony Edwards was found guilty of 3rd degree assault this week, four months after a 911 call exposed an ugly incident with his wife. Driver Files Lawsuit Against Pilot Of Jet That Buzzed I-70 A man is suing the pilot and passenger of a military-style fighter jet that buzzed along Interstate 70 and damaged vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC