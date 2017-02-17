Drouin scores in OT as Lightning beat Avalanche 3-2
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Jonathan Drouin, front left, scores the winning goal past Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard, right, as Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Nieto, back left, defends in overtime of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Denver. Tampa Bay won 3-2.
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
