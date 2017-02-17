Danger For Fire Boosted By Dry And Warm February
Danger For Fire Boosted By Dry And Warm February Dry, Dry, Dry! The lack of moisture over the Front Range this February is beginning to be something we all need to worry about. Some communities like Jefferson County have fire bans in place and it doesn't look like the pattern over eastern Colorado will be changing soon.
