Colorado Avalanche Rumors: Avoid Trade With Boston Bruins Involving Gabe Landeskog

The Colorado Avalanche seemingly have to decide between trading two big names - Matt Duchene or Gabe Landeskog - and Landeskog is the name that needs to stay. The question that everyone keeps coming to concerning the Colorado Avalanche is: should they trade Matt Duchene or Gabe Landeskog? Really, should they trade either? Eh, the defensive prospects in the system are inspiring, but they're not as inspiring as the skill the Avs could acquire by trading either Duchene or Landeskog.

