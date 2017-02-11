Colorado Avalanche Make Blue Line Worse
By demoting Eric Gelinas to the AHL while keeping lesser defensemen, the Colorado Avalanche have actually made their already bad blue line worse. The Colorado Avalanche cannot expect to have good defense if they can't manage their personnel.
