Colorado Avalanche falls in goalie Je...

Colorado Avalanche falls in goalie Jeremy Smith's debut

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Camera

Goaltender Jeremy Smith waited a long time to make his NHL debut. So long, perhaps in odes to "Bull Durham," he could be called "Crash" and deliver a soliloquy about, among other things, Lee Harvey Oswald acting alone and the appropriateness of hockey's trapezoid rule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Reg 1
News Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14) Mar '14 John 6
News Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Reg 1
News Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14) Jan '14 Reg 1
News Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13) Jul '13 who cares 2
See all Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC