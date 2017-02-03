Chambers: Expansion draft plays into trade-deadline deals for Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov, right, blocks a shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. What happens in Las Vegas on June 20 ties into what might happen before the NHL's trade deadline March 1. Make no mistake, the expansion Vegas Golden Knights could dramatically dictate how trades play out this month, and in Colorado, the cellar-dwelling Avalanche must be careful how it rebuilds before March 1 then again before June 20. Before those dates, teams aren't going to trade for what they want if they can't protect that acquisition or one of their own players of similar value.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.