Capitals-Rangers Added to Tonight's NHL Coverage on NBCSN

NBCSN has added tonight's NHL matchup featuring the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. ET to its telecast schedule, as newly-acquired defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk makes his Capitals debut. The majority of the country will now see Capitals-Rangers on NBCSN, while select markets, including Denver, will receive the network's originally-scheduled game, featuring the Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. ET.

