Canadiens vs. Avalanche: Game Preview, Start Time, Tale of the Tape, and How to Watch
Coming off a trio of losses to open the month, the Montreal Canadiens will hit the road for Colorado in hopes of finding an elusive February win. Still sitting first in the Atlantic Division, the Ottawa Senators have slowly been gaining ground and now sit eight points back with four games in hand.
