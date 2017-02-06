"Big Z" Nikita Zadorov playing real tough for the Colorado Avalanche
Nikita Zadorov of the Colorado Avalanche checks Andrew Copp of the Winnipeg Jets into the boards during the second period at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on February 4, 2017. Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov has delivered a team-high 129 hits, leads the active roster with three fighting majors and continues to play like his team has a chance to make the postseason.
