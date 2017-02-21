Avs' Jarome Iginla receptive to being dealt before deadline
Nothing personal, of course, they just want the charismatic Colorado Avalanche forward to be traded for what might be his final shot at a Stanley Cup title. The 39-year-old Iginla is receptive to any sort of deal ahead of the March 1 NHL trade deadline.
