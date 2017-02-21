Avs defenseman Erik Johnson nears return from broken leg
Although Johnson won't play Tuesday against Los Angeles, coach Jared Bednar said the Avalanche's top defenseman has been going through some of the contact drills in practice and "that's a positive sign." Johnson's return would bolster a banged-up defense that lost Nikita Zadorov for the season after he fractured his ankle Monday during a drill in practice.
