Avalanche's Erik Johnson and Rene Bourque green-lighted to face Sabres

Defenseman Erik Johnson, out since Dec. 3 after suffering a broken fibula, and winger Rene Bourque , who hasn't played since suffering a head injury on Feb. 1, both said after the Avalanche's Friday practice that they plan to return to the lineup Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres at the Pepsi Center . Johnson had laid out that timetable earlier in the week when he returned to full-contact work in practice, but it was contingent on avoiding setbacks as he skated both in Nashville Thursday and at Family Sports Center Friday.

