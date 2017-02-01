Avalanche loses to Kings, falls to 4-24-2 over last 30 games

The Avalanche allowed a goal on its first shift Wednesday and went on to lose its ninth consecutive game and fall to 4-24-2 in its last 30. Center Jeff Carter led the Los Angeles Kings with two goals and former Avs goalie Peter Budaj backstopped the 5-0 victory with 22 saves at Staples Center. Goalie Spencer Martin, 21, got his third NHL start in Colorado's nets but fell to 0-2-1.

