Avalanche claim Mark Barbiero from Montreal
After improving their team by nclaiming Matt Nieto last month, the last-place Colorado Avalanche decided to try their luck again, acquiring the rights to defenseman Mark Barberio from the Montreal Canadiens. Barberio, 26, is a left-hand-shooting defenseman originally drafted 152nd overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2008, for whom he would eventually played 103 games and registered 17 points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Hockey.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC