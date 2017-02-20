2017 Avalanche trade deadline primer

The NHL's March 1st trade deadline is fast-approaching and the Colorado Avalanche, sitting dead-last in the league with a 16-40-3 record, are primed to make some significant changes to the roster in the coming days. Will they trade any of their core players? Can they unload any of their veterans to make room for AHL prospects? Right now, there's not much clear indication of anything , only rumors and speculation, so let's go through the NHL-worthy 50-man roster and make some sense of it, shall we? Nathan MacKinnon - The 21-year-old former No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Hockey.