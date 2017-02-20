2017 Avalanche trade deadline primer

2017 Avalanche trade deadline primer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mile High Hockey

The NHL's March 1st trade deadline is fast-approaching and the Colorado Avalanche, sitting dead-last in the league with a 16-40-3 record, are primed to make some significant changes to the roster in the coming days. Will they trade any of their core players? Can they unload any of their veterans to make room for AHL prospects? Right now, there's not much clear indication of anything , only rumors and speculation, so let's go through the NHL-worthy 50-man roster and make some sense of it, shall we? Nathan MacKinnon - The 21-year-old former No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Reg 1
News Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14) Mar '14 John 6
News Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Reg 1
News Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14) Jan '14 Reg 1
News Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13) Jul '13 who cares 2
See all Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC