Vancouver Canucks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Preview, Lineups

15 hrs ago Read more: The Canuck Way

What an end to 2016 for the Vancouver Canucks, who bring a three-game winning streak into 2017. Can they keep it going against the Colorado Avalanche? The Vancouver Canucks will try to put together their second four-game winning streak of the season when they host the last-placed Colorado Avalanche.

