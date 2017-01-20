Trading for Colorado's Gabriel Landes...

Trading for Colorado's Gabriel Landeskog brings an Avalanche of problems.

With the confetti put away, the Christmas tree coming down and the long grind of the NHL season resuming for its second half, attention in Boston is once again turning towards the way the Bruins can fix their problems and gain themselves a chance of challenging down the stretch this season. And there are rumours now that, contrary to focusing on the glaring problems with defense, Don Sweeney and Cam Neely may be preparing a move for a forward.

