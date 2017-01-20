The GCG Line Continues to Light it up for the Rampage
As of late, the talk around the league of the AHL is the line comprised of A.J. Greer, J.T. Compher, and Ricco Grimaldi of the San Antonio Rampage. A.J. Greer is leading the San Antonio Rampage in points with 28 points , Rocco Grimaldi is not far behind Greer as he has accumulated 27 points for the Rampage.
