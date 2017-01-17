Sharks vs. Avalanche Preview: Welcome to the Matt Nieto Bowl
It took Matt Nieto 20 games and a change of uniform to score his first goal of the season. Now with the Colorado Avalanche, the winger has had the benefit of playing with Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog for a struggling squad.
