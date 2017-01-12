Semyon Varlamov will be back in the Avalanche net against Anaheim
The Avalanche reconvened for a late afternoon Wednesday practice after four complete days off, thanks to a "bye" period each NHL team gets for the first time this season. After practice, goalie Semyon Varlamov said he was good to go after his latest bout with groin muscle issues and coach Jared Bednar confirmed the veteran Russian would be in the net Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks at the Pepsi Center .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Colorado Avalanche Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Reg
|1
|Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Reg
|1
|Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|John
|6
|Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Reg
|1
|Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Reg
|1
|Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13)
|Jul '13
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC