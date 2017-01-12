Semyon Varlamov will be back in the Avalanche net against Anaheim

The Avalanche reconvened for a late afternoon Wednesday practice after four complete days off, thanks to a "bye" period each NHL team gets for the first time this season. After practice, goalie Semyon Varlamov said he was good to go after his latest bout with groin muscle issues and coach Jared Bednar confirmed the veteran Russian would be in the net Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks at the Pepsi Center .

