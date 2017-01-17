Radim Vrbata, Martin Hanzal among alt...

Radim Vrbata, Martin Hanzal among alternative trade options for Blackhawks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Second City Hockey

Can you believe the NHL trade deadline is only six weeks away? Even though the Blackhawks may be in a bit of a slump, there's no doubt they'll once again be in the playoff picture, meaning that there should be many possibilities for them come trade deadline day. Satchel already went into the many different ways the Hawks can tackle this year's trade deadline but I thought it would be fun to look at who might be available if the Hawks do decide to trade for a player.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Reg 1
News Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14) Mar '14 John 6
News Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Reg 1
News Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14) Jan '14 Reg 1
News Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13) Jul '13 who cares 2
See all Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,332 • Total comments across all topics: 278,077,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC