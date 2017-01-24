Proposed Bill Would Allow Wire Taps In Sex Trafficking Cases
Proposed Bill Would Allow Wire Taps In Sex Trafficking Cases A committee at the state Capitol will consider a bill designed to crack down on human sex trafficking. The measure would allow law enforcement to use wire taps while investigating sex and labor trafficking.
