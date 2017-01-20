Preview: Blackhawks at Avalanche

Preview: Blackhawks at Avalanche

12 hrs ago

The Chicago Blackhawks lost their grasp on first place in the Central Division after losing consecutive contests to two of the best teams in the NHL. The Blackhawks look to regain their composure on Tuesday when they pay a visit to the owner of the league's lowest point total in the Colorado Avalanche.

