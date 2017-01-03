Preview: Avalanche at Flames

Preview: Avalanche at Flames

The Calgary Flames have managed to turn things around following a dismal start to the season, but the Colorado Avalanche keep digging themselves a bigger hole with no apparent end in sight. Losers of four in a row and nine of their last 10, the league-worst Avalanche complete a two-game road trip with a visit to the Flames on Wednesday night.

