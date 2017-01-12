Predators acquire forward Cody McLeod from Avalanche
McLeod, 32, has played in 28 games for Colorado this season and has recorded one goal and 52 penalty minutes. He has 1,359 penalty minutes, 66 goals and 51 games in 659 career games over 10 NHL seasons.
