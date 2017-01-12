Nashville Predators Trade Felix Girar...

Nashville Predators Trade Felix Girard To Colorado Avalanche In Exchange For Cody McLeod

Read more: On the Forecheck

Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Friday that the club has acquired forward Cody McLeod from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Felix Girard. McLeod, 32 , has appeared in 659 games over 10 NHL seasons, all with Colorado, amassing 1,359 penalty minutes and 117 points .

