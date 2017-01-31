K's notes: Keep an eye on Avs' net
Fans of the Komets may want to keep a close watch on the Colorado Avalanche the rest of the season -- I mean, if you can stomach watching a team that's an NHL-worst 13-31-2 -- because former Komets goaltender Spencer Martin is likely to be with the Avs for the duration.
