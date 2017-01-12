Gibson, Silfverberg Solid Again As Ducks Beat Avalanche, 4-1

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] President Obama Surprises Biden With Nation's Highest Civilian Honor The president joked that giving the award to Biden would allow the internet one last chance to make fun of their bromance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.