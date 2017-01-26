Game Day Preview: Canucks @ Colorado- Jan 25/17
For a second, it really looked like they were going to get out of Chicago with at least a point, but a couple late goals snuffed that dream out. It's almost February and we still can't tell if this team can actually compete or are they a product of a terrible conference? Also, it's Bell Let's Talk Day, and we want you to get involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nucks Misconduct.
