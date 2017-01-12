From the Rampage Desk: Week 14 - Home

Good news if you're a fan of the Avs not calling any D up in the foreseeable future. JT Compher is 4th in AHL in SH% Spencer Martin is t2 in AHL Wins, 4th in minutes, 3rd in Saves AJ Greer is 4th in AHL Rookie Points, PP goals and points Julien Nantel is t1st in Rookie SH goals For the first time all year the special teams percentage is positive thanks to some recent luck or skill on the power play.

