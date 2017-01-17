Ducks to be without injured Silfverberg in Minnesota
A critical piece for the Ducks won't be with them Saturday for a battle of Western Conference division leaders. Jakob Silfverberg will not accompany the team for its flight to Minnesota as the right wing deals with what the Ducks are officially calling an upper-body injury, a team spokesman confirmed Friday.
