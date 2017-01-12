Ducks take Pacific Division lead with 4-1 victory over Avalanche

John Gibson made 33 saves two days after he recorded a shutout, and Jakob Silfverberg scored for a second conseuctive game as the Anaheim Ducks climbed into sole possession of the Pacific Division lead with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. Ryan Kesler and Rickard Rakell each added their team-leading 17th goals of the season, and Corey Perry also scored to help the Ducks win for the fifth time in six games.

