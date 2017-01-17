Ducks hold off Avalanche 2-1 in game delayed by glass break

Nick Ritchie scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:02 to play, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Thursday night in a game featuring a 45-minute delay and an early second intermission due to broken glass. John Gibson made 21 saves and Hampus Lindholm scored the tying power-play goal early in the third period of the Pacific Division-leading Ducks' eighth victory in 10 games.

