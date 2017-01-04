Colorado Avalanche's Joe Colborne is back in his native city of Calgary
A Calgarian born and raised, Colborne is in the lineup as the Avalanche visit the Flames, his former squad, at the Scotiabank Saddledome in hopes of snapping a four-game losing streak. "It'll be special coming out here tonight," he said, addressing the media.
