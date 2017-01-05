Colorado Avalanche Should Consider Trading for Hampus Lindholm
The Colorado Avalanche are struggling mightily this season, and part of the reason for that struggle has to do with dismal defensive zone coverage. Those kind of defenseman don't just grow on trees because they take a while to develop, and teams generally only acquire them in drafts.
