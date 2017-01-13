Colorado Avalanche: Musing about Cody McLeod
The Colorado Avalanche traded veteran winger Cody McLeod for prospect Felix Girard, likely in a move to shed salary while getting younger. Former Colorado Avalanche winger, and one-time alternate captain, Cody McLeod probably hasn't even made preparations to leave his home yet.
