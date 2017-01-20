Colorado Avalanche claim Matt Nieto o...

Colorado Avalanche claim Matt Nieto on waivers

22 hrs ago

Matt Nieto gets to stay out of the American Hockey League for now as the Colorado Avalanche picked up the Long Beach Native on waivers. That means his career in teal is officially over, or at least on a hiatus, as he joins the Central squad looking very likely to get the first overall pick in the 2017 entry draft.

