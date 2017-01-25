Canucks Jump Into Playoff Spot Thanks to Baertschi, Granlund
The Vancouver Canucks earned a rare victory on the road, which puts them in the last wild card spot in the Western Conference. Road wins have been hard to come by this season, but Vancouver was facing a Colorado Avalanche team that they had already beaten twice.
