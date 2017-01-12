Can the Habs poach anything from Colorado?
Colorado's season is going down in flames, and the firesale has seemingly started with the trade that sent pugilist Cody McLeod to Nashville in return for minor leaguer Felix Girard. This is being portrayed as a mercy trade for the 32 year old forward who is a regular healthy scratch on the Avalanche lineup, but it is also a harbinger of things to come in Colorado.
