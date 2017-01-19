Broken glass forces Avalanche, Ducks ...

Broken glass forces Avalanche, Ducks to play extra-long 3rd period

4 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche are going to play a third period nearly 30 minutes long because of broken glass at Honda Center. Their game was delayed with 9:48 left in the second period Thursday night when Colorado defenseman Eric Gelinas' shot put a large starburst crack in a pane of glass behind Anaheim's net.

