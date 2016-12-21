Avs Break New Year's Resolution, Fall 3-2 to Vancouver

If a game between two terrible teams ends after midnight eastern time, did it really happen? Sources say yes it still does as the Colorado Avalanche added their 24th tally in the loss column against the Vancouver Canucks in a 3-2 final. This game was closer than the recent blowouts as the back and forth affair started with a scoreless low event first period before Bo Horvat broke the deadlock at 4:48 in the second period.

