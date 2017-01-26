Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov will undergo season-ending surgery
The operation is an attempt to eliminate the troublesome groin muscle issues that periodically have plagued Varlamov in recent years and made him unavailable to the Avalanche for several stretches this season. Noted hip specialist Marc Philippon will perform the surgery, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Steadman Clinic.
