Avalanche's Rene Bourque reaches 700 ...

Avalanche's Rene Bourque reaches 700 NHL games

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Colorado Avalanche's Rene Bourque skates behind the net in search of an opening against Winnipeg Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson during the first period of an NHL game at the Pepsi Center. The Avalanche won 3-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Avalanche loses at home to Blackhawks, ending s... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Reg 1
News Game on: Globe hockey writers make their NHL Pl... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Reg 1
News Could P.A. Parenteau be a fit with the Montreal... (Jan '14) Mar '14 John 6
News Avs move into second place in Central with win ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Reg 1
News Blackhawks fall to Avalanche in overtime (Jan '14) Jan '14 Reg 1
News Colorado Avalanche May Trade First Overall Pick (Jun '13) Jul '13 who cares 2
See all Colorado Avalanche Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Avalanche Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,426 • Total comments across all topics: 278,018,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC